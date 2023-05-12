Tonya Hobbs, 46, of Knox County was arrested on May 10 and charged with drug paraphernalia buy/possess, and second degree wanton endangerment (police officer), while also being charged with first degree trafficking of a controlled substance, first offense.
The Knox County Sheriff’s Department was executing a warrant of arrest when a deputy picked up a loaded syringe with a needle sticking through the cap.
The needle stuck the deputy through his duty gloves.
Hobbs then advised the deputy that the needle was hers and was loaded with methamphetamine.
EMS was then notified and examined the deputy at the scene.
Hobbs was arrested and lodged at the Knox County Detention Center on a $10,000 cash bond, and is due to appear in court on May 16.
