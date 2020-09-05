A welfare check on a man passed out in a car led to the arrest of the woman that drove him.
Deputy Bobby Jones was patrolling around Wildcat Truck Stop in Flat Lick early Friday morning when he noticed a Dustin Hawk, 37, in a gray Nissan SUV. Jones checked on the man and called a tow truck. While waiting for the wrecker Kristina Williams, 18, walked out of the game room of the market.
Williams advised Jones that she knew Hawk and drove him there. Williams granted Jones permission to search her purse wherein he discovered a glasses case containing a baggie of meth and digital scales emblazoned with “f**k 12.”
Williams stated the drug related items were not hers. When asked by Jones what the meaning of the “12” was, she stated “police.” Williams was arrested and charged with trafficking in a controlled substance in the first degree. She was lodged in the Knox County Detention Center.
