A Flat Lick man was arrested Saturday night after he allegedly assaulted a woman with an axe.
On Saturday, May 16, Knox County Sheriff’s Deputy Elijah Broughton responded to an assault in the Lick Branch area of the Flat Lick community.
After arriving at the scene with Sgt. Carl Frith, they discovered a female victim with severe trauma and bleeding after she was allegedly hit with an axe by David Gray, who lived nearby.
According to the sheriff’s report, Gray came to the woman’s residence intoxicated and swung at her head with an axe. She was able to block the axe but received severe injuries in the process.
Deputies found Gray at his residence, where they made entry and arrested him, charging him with Assault 1st Degree.
The victim, who remains unidentified, was taken from the scene by Knox County EMS and eventually flown to the University of Kentucky Medical Center for treatment.
Gray, 64, was lodged in the Knox County Detention Center where he remains on a $50,728 bond for the assault charge and a failure to appear charge. He is due in District Court on May 21 at 9 a.m.
