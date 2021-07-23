A Barbourville woman who was indicted in June on two counts of theft over $10,000 was arrested last Thursday evening.
Shana Jones, 40, is held in the Knox County Detention Center on a $10,000 cash bond. An arrest warrant was issued for Jones when she was indicted on June 25 by the Knox County Grand Jury. She is due to be arraigned on June 23; the date was originally scheduled as a status pending prior to her arrest.
Jones is accused of stealing thousands of dollars from Hopper Funeral Home in Barbourville and spending thousands of the business’s money for personal use. If convicted, Jones could face five to 10 years in prison.
