The Barbourville Woman’s Club’s annual wreath making fundraiser will look a bit different this year, a recurring theme in the year of Covid. The club will offer three ways to take part in this year’s event.
In-person classes will be offered December 3, 4, and 5 with a limit of six participants per class. The in-person classes will follow CDC guidelines concerning the coronavirus including keeping a distance of six feet apart and wearing masks with classes will be held outdoors. The workshops will take place at Barbourville First Christian Church.
For those wishing to make their own wreath, but don’t wish to participate in the in-person workshops, a take-home-kit will be available for pickup on December 3 from 12:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at Barbourville First Christian Church as well. Participants taking the pick-up option will be able to schedule their pick-up time. The kits will be hand-cut and packaged with step-by-step instructions sent via email a few days prior to pick up.
Pre-made wreaths will also be made available for purchase. There will be one wreath size this year priced at $40 with upgraded bows available for $15. The pre-made wreaths will be on display at the church. Registration and more information for the workshop can be found on Eventbrite.com at the link following this story, as well as an option to reserve pre-made wreaths. Workshop updates may be found on the Barbourville Woman’s Study Club’s Facebook and Instagram pages.
First Christian Church is located at 201 High Street in Barbourville.
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/deck-the-halls-yall-wreath-making-workshop-tickets-130046595869
