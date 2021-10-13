woman's club

Pictured are some of the Barbourville Woman’s Club members who decorated for the feast.  Beginning with the left front and going around are Luanne Mitchell, Bettie Hauser, Judy Wilson, Jayne Todd, Betty Cole, Marcia Dixon, Claudia Greenwood, Kathy Evans, Jane Skidmore, Leann Butler, and Beth Callihan.

Lots of attention was gotten during the Daniel Boone Festival Queen’s Tea recently as it was held downtown Barbourville on the Court Square.  

Some traveled three-quarters around the square more than once to see the view.  Some even walked through to get a closer look.   Round tables were beautifully decorated, lights were strung over the street, goodie boxes of fruit, candy, cookies, and water were prepared for queens, photos were made of the beautiful girls in the pioneer dresses, and entertainment was provided by Nick Liford.  The Barbourville Woman’s Club was happy to host this tea with the assistance of the Barbourville Junior Woman’s Study Club.

Also, helping to contribute to the Festival, the Woman’s Club decorated the tables for the annual feast held this year at the Barbourville City School old gymnasium.  Everyone working together made this a good time for Festival goers. 

 

Recommended for you