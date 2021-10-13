Lots of attention was gotten during the Daniel Boone Festival Queen’s Tea recently as it was held downtown Barbourville on the Court Square.
Some traveled three-quarters around the square more than once to see the view. Some even walked through to get a closer look. Round tables were beautifully decorated, lights were strung over the street, goodie boxes of fruit, candy, cookies, and water were prepared for queens, photos were made of the beautiful girls in the pioneer dresses, and entertainment was provided by Nick Liford. The Barbourville Woman’s Club was happy to host this tea with the assistance of the Barbourville Junior Woman’s Study Club.
Also, helping to contribute to the Festival, the Woman’s Club decorated the tables for the annual feast held this year at the Barbourville City School old gymnasium. Everyone working together made this a good time for Festival goers.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.