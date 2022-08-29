The Barbourville Woman's Study Club had a relaxing evening at the home of member Kathy Evans recently. Visiting with other members and enjoying a meal by Kathy provided a time for members to fellowship without business before their 2022-23 club year begins on September 13. Ladies can't wait to begin community projects to improve our area.
Woman's Study Club hosts fellowship meeting ahead of new club year
