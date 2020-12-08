MILLIGAN, Tenn. – A late rally by the Union College women’s basketball team pushed the Bulldogs to victory over Milligan University (Tenn.) 68-60 on Monday evening.
Union is now 4-1 overall and stay at a 2-0 Appalachian Athletic Conference (AAC) record. The Buffaloes drop to 3-7 overall and remain 3-3 in the AAC.
The game does not count towards either team’s AAC record due to a scheduling issue caused by Allen University (S.C.) not competing in the league this year.
DOWN BUT NOT OUT
The Bulldogs scored the first basket of the game on a two-point basket from Chariss Wilson but back-to-back three-point shots from Milligan put the Buffaloes on top for the rest of the opening quarter.
The second quarter saw Union come to life as a 9-0 run led by a basket from Brooke Hammonds brought the game to a 23-23 tie with 3:24 left in the quarter. Milligan pulled back ahead in the final second to take a 29-28 lead into the half.
BATTLE BACK
The Bulldogs came out of the locker room hungry as Logan Calvert, LeAsia Linton, and Hammonds each scored a basket to open the second half. It still was not enough to slow down the Buffaloes as they came back and took a two-point lead into the fourth.
Down three with 2:27 left in the game Union caught fire. The Bulldogs went on an 11-0 run with Hammonds providing seven of those points and J’Lyn Martin adding the other four to clinch the 68-60 victory.
BULLDOG NOTES
Hammonds was the top scorer for Union with 19 points. The senior also earned her second-straight double-double with 10 rebounds. She also added two blocks, one steal, and one assist.
Two other Bulldogs scored in double figures as Martin contributed 15 and Wilson added 10.
The Bulldogs dominated in the paint scoring 34 points while Milligan had 16.
Union outrebounded the Buffaloes on the offensive side of the ball 11-9.
The Bulldogs showed off the art of the steal by taking away the ball from Milligan 12 times.
Malarie Tallent led the Buffaloes with 15 points while Jaycie Jenkins added 14.
QUOTABLE
“Us playing poor and still winning is a great indicator of who this team is,” said head coach Dean Walsh. “We found a way to win.”
“Credit to Milligan for playing really hard and continuing to fight. In the end, we did what we needed to do in the final minutes of the game. Our defense carried us tonight. Now we have to get focused and prepare for our next game."
NEXT FOR THE BULLDOGS
The Bulldogs return to action Wednesday at Kentucky Christian University for an AAC contest in Grayson, Ky. Tipoff is set for 5 p.m.
