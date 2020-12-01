BARBOURVILLE, Ky. – Union College women's basketball senior Brooke Hammonds has earned the fifth Appalachian Athletic Conference (AAC) Women's Basketball Player of the Week award of her career and first of the 2020-21 season, the league announced on Monday.
The Pennington Gap, Va. native helped the Bulldogs defeat Truett McConnell (Ga.) 71-48 last week by recording her first double-double of the season. She posted 14 points and 17 rebounds in the win. Hammonds also added seven assists, four steals, and one block.
On the season, Hammonds is averaging 17.0 points and 9.75 rebounds per game and owns 14 assists, 11 steals, and 6 blocks. She ranks No. 25 in the nation in total blocks (6), No. 28 in offensive rebounds per game (4.25), and No. 28 in total rebounds per game (9.75).
Union is 3-1 overall and 2-0 in the AAC. The Bulldogs return to action Monday, Dec. 7 at Milligan University (Tenn.). Tipoff is set for 5 p.m.
