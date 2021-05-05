HANDS donation

Pictured making donations are Claudia Greenwood, President of Dr. Thomas Walker DAR and President of the Barbourville Woman’s Study Club, and Marcia Dixon, Vice President of the Barbourville Woman’s Study Club. Representing the HANDS Program and receiving donations are Christy McDonald and Hillary Storms.

Two Knox County Clubs, the Barbourville Woman’s Study Club and the Dr. Thomas Walker Chapter DAR, recognize the importance of healthy homes and babies in our community and annually donate items such as diapers, baby wipes, and books to the Knox County Health Department’s HANDS Program.

The HANDS Program is the Kentucky Health Access Nurturing Development Services program. It is a voluntary home visitation program for any new or expectant parents. HANDS supports families as they build healthy, safe environments for the optimal growth and development of children. The main goals of HANDS include healthy pregnancies and births, healthy child growth and development, healthy safe homes, and self-sufficient families.

Why participate in HANDS? Parents are the most important people in a baby’s life. Parents are the first and most important teachers a child will ever have. Parenting is a very demanding job, and all parents have worries, questions, and stress. 

