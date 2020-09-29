JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. – Union College women’s golf had a solid showing at the East Tennessee Collegiate hosted by Milligan University (Tenn.) yesterday. The second day of action was canceled due to inclement weather in the area.
Sophomore Whitney Messer tied for ninth with a score of 78 while junior Kiara Thomas shot an 80 to place in a tie for 14th. Senior Kaycie Bandura rounded out the field for the Bulldogs with a score of 95 to land at No. 53 overall.
BULLDOG SCORES
T9 – Whitney Messer – 78
T14 – Kiara Thomas – 80
53 – Kaycie Bandura – 95
NEXT FOR THE BULLDOGS
Union College women’s golf will have a short break before they conclude the fall season at the Appalachian Athletic Conference preview on Oct. 19. The tournament is set to be played at Chateau Elan in Braselton, Ga
