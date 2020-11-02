Union Soccer

BARBOURVILLE, Ky. – The Union College women's soccer team held on to a lead for almost 30 minutes of game time on senior day before falling to Columbia International University (S.C.) 2-1 in overtime on Saturday evening.

The Bulldogs move to 2-5 overall in Appalachian Athletic Conference (AAC) action, while the Rams hold an overall and AAC record of 3-5-2.

TURNING POINT

Union struck first as senior Anna Vila scored on an assist from Ashley Mathias in the 54th minute. During the 87th minute, Columbia International tied the game after Abi Bridge found the back of the net.

The game went into overtime where the Rams sealed the win. With just 27 seconds left in the first overtime period, Leaoness Hinojos scored the golden goal on an assist from Amber McKinley to give Columbia International the 2-1 victory.

BULLDOG NOTES

The Bulldogs outshot the Rams 19-10 while both teams each had nine shots on goal.

Vila's goal was her first on the season.

Union keeper Hailee Hinthorne had seven saves in the contest.

NEXT UP FOR THE BULLDOGS

Union travels to Georgia to face Reinhardt University on Monday evening. Game time is set for 4 p.m.

