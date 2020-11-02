BARBOURVILLE, Ky. – The Union College women's soccer team held on to a lead for almost 30 minutes of game time on senior day before falling to Columbia International University (S.C.) 2-1 in overtime on Saturday evening.
The Bulldogs move to 2-5 overall in Appalachian Athletic Conference (AAC) action, while the Rams hold an overall and AAC record of 3-5-2.
TURNING POINT
Union struck first as senior Anna Vila scored on an assist from Ashley Mathias in the 54th minute. During the 87th minute, Columbia International tied the game after Abi Bridge found the back of the net.
The game went into overtime where the Rams sealed the win. With just 27 seconds left in the first overtime period, Leaoness Hinojos scored the golden goal on an assist from Amber McKinley to give Columbia International the 2-1 victory.
BULLDOG NOTES
The Bulldogs outshot the Rams 19-10 while both teams each had nine shots on goal.
Vila's goal was her first on the season.
Union keeper Hailee Hinthorne had seven saves in the contest.
NEXT UP FOR THE BULLDOGS
Union travels to Georgia to face Reinhardt University on Monday evening. Game time is set for 4 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.