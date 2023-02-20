A Woodbine man has been arrested for murder in the death of a three-year-old child Sunday, according to Kentucky State Police.
KSP Detective Logan Gay arrested Jordan Blake Taylor, 22, and charged him with murder Sunday.
About 5:30 p.m. Sunday, the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department contacted Kentucky State Police asking for assistance with a death investigation involving a child.
The preliminary investigation revealed that Whitley County EMS responded to the residence where the child was found unresponsive, and transported the child to Baptist Health Corbin when it was pronounced dead by the Whitley County Coroner’s Office, according to the release.
An autopsy is scheduled in Frankfort at the State Medical Examiner’s Office.
Taylor was lodged in the Whitley County Detention Center at 2:10 a.m. Monday, according to the detention center’s website.
Gay is continuing the investigation and was assisted at the scene by other Kentucky State Police Post 11 personnel, the Whitley County Sheriff’s Office, Whitley County EMS, the Corbin Police Department and the Whitley County Coroner’s Office.
