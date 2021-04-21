Laurel County Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Laurel Sheriff's Lieut./Accident Reconstructionist Chris Edwards along with Sheriff's detectives and deputies investigated an incident which resulted in a death that occurred on Pine Grove school Road approximately 4 miles South of London on Wednesday morning April 21, 2021 at approximately 8:55 AM.
Sheriff's investigators reported that allegedly William Petrey was driving a Chevrolet Colorado pickup truck with a female in the back of the pickup screaming for the driver to stop the truck however the driver continued along the roadway running off the roadway striking two fence posts and a tree ejecting the female from the back of the pickup truck causing her to strike a barn causing fatal injuries to her. The pickup truck continued across the field of the barn out of control before coming to rest.
The victim is identified as Rebecca Warren age 37 of London – pronounced deceased at the scene by the Laurel County Coroner's office. Following investigation, Lieut. Chris Edwards arrested the driver- William Petrey age 37 of Woodbine, KY charging him with manslaughter – second-degree. This individual was lodged in the Laurel County correctional center.
Photo of accused attached is courtesy of the Laurel County correctional center. Photos of the crash site and investigation by the Laurel County Sheriff's office are attached to this report. Photo of accused William Petrey being escorted to a Sheriff's cruiser following arrest also attached to this report.
Laurel County Sheriff's investigators included: three accident Reconstructionists – Lieut. Chris Edwards who is the case officer, Maj. Chuck Johnson, and Deputy Brad Mink. Other Sheriff's investigators included Sgt. Brett Reeves, Detective Robert Reed, and Deputy Gilbert Acciardo. Sheriff’s Bailiff Roy Ball also assisted. Other agencies assisting included Ambulance Inc. of Laurel County, Lily Volunteer Fire department, London Laurel Rescue squad, and the Laurel County Coroner's office.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.