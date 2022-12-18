At their 25th anniversary celebration, a couple told their friends that in all their years of marriage they had never had a fight.
The friends wanted to know how that’s even possible.
The husband explained, “Well, we went back to the farm after our honeymoon, and we went horseback riding. Her horse bucked and she hit the ground. She looked that horse in the eye and said, ‘This is your first time.’ A little while later, the horse bucked her off again. She looked that horse in the eye again, and said, ‘This is your second time.’ When it happened a third time, she pulled out a pistol and shot the horse. I yelled, ‘Are you crazy? You killed that horse.’ She looked me in the eye and said, ‘This is your first time.’”
I’m sure that answered the friends’ question about how it could be possible to never fight with his wife. That ol’ fellow was afraid to cross her.
The Bible tells us about a number of women who were not to be messed with. Perhaps none so obvious as the Old Testament’s Jael. We don’t know much about her, other than that she was the wife of a man named Heber, who, I’d venture to guess, never started a fight with her.
Here’s why I say that: A Canaanite king named Jabin fled from a losing battle with the Israelites one day, ducking into Jael’s tent to hide. She welcomed him in. She even covered him with a rug and gave him warm milk to drink. Feeling cozy and safe, he dozed off. That’s when she went and got a hammer and drove a long nail through his temple, pinning his head to the ground.
I’m not making any of this up. You can read it for yourself in Judges 4:21.
So, the enemy of God’s people wasn’t killed by a battle-hardened soldier with a sword and shield, but by a woman with a hammer and nail.
I would guess something else happened that day. I would guess that’s when Jael’s husband, Heber, decided he would never, ever start a fight with her through the remainder of their marriage.
So, yes, I believe it’s possible for a husband and wife to never fight.
