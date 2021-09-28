BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – Union College football had two of its own collect weekly accolades as Isaiah Wright was named the Mid-South Conference (MSC) Appalachian Division Offensive Player of the Week and Seth Burke earned Special Teams Player of the Week honors.
The league announced the awards on Monday.
This marks the second time this season Wright has received the award, while this is Burke's first of 2021.
Wright accounted for all three of the Bulldogs' touchdowns in the 31-24 loss to Warner University (Fla.). He rushed for 172 yards on 26 carries, scoring on runs of 20, 14, and 35 yards. Wright also caught one pass for 20 yards and returned one kick for 29 yards, giving him 221 all-purpose yards on the day.
On the season, Wright leads the NAIA in rushing yards per game (189.0) and in total rushing yards (567). He is tied for fourth nationally in rushing touchdowns with seven. Wright is averaging 7.2 yards per carry.
Burke went 3-for-3 on PATs and connected on a 24-yard field goal, accounting for six of the Bulldogs' points. He also averaged 51.2 yards per kickoff.
The senior place-kicker is 4-for-5 on PATs this season and 1-for-1 on field goals.
Union is 1-2 on the year and opens MSC Appalachian Division play on Saturday when it hosts Kentucky Christian University. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.
