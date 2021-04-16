Mr. Zachary Tate Turner, 24, of Bimble, passed away Tuesday afternoon, April 13, 2021 in an automobile accident in Laurel County. He was the son of Rebekah Turner Crawford and the late Charles Robert Kendall born on September 4, 1996 in Corbin.
Tate was a carpenter, handyman and of the Baptist faith. He enjoyed fishing, riding his motorcycle and listening to music. His greatest joy in life was his son, who he dearly loved.
In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by his “Pap”, Bobby Turner and step-fathers, Gary Crawford and Bill Blevins.
Survivors include his mother, Rebekah Crawford of Barbourville; his cherished son, Leonard Disel “D. J.” Jones of Bimble; two brothers, Chase Turner of Corbin and John Michael Crawford of Whitley County; his aunts, Heather Dozier and Sarah Acosta; an uncle, David Kendall; among other loved ones and dear friends.
A memorial service will be conducted in the chapel of the Knox Funeral Home Saturday, April 17 at 7 P.M. with Rev. Dennis Chesnut officiating.
Friends may call at the funeral home Saturday between 5 and 7 P.M.
Expressions of sympathy may go to the funeral home to assist with funeral expenses.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Knox Funeral Home.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.