Grandpa told me about the good ole days. So did my other grandparents.
All four of my grandparents had an influence in my life in one way or another during my days of youth. They each set an example for me to follow and for that, I’m extremely fortunate. Each of them had a hand in molding me into the man I am this very day.
As far back as I can remember, I always spent quality time with my grandparents before they all entered eternity. My grandpa, Bill May, was a farmer and taught me a thing or two about cattle, tobacco and literally scared me to death when he drove his old beat up 4x4 Chevrolet through the field in the snow. He had a heart of gold and always made sure you had plenty to eat when you came to his home. He wasn’t afraid to pull a prank and had a different nickname for his family and friends. I can still hear him calling my dad, “Cody, Asbury or Flip.”
I guess that’s where I get my sense of humor and my ability to pull pranks.
My grandmother, Bettie May, had Godly influence on me as did both of my grandparents on my Dad’s side, Reed and Irene Taylor. Mamaw May was purely Pentecostal and always wore her hair in a beehive and was known to lose a few bobbie pins in church. The first time I saw her without a beehive it freaked me out. I can still hear her singing gospel songs while cooking and cleaning up the house. The ones I remember most are, “God is so Good” and “Jesus Loves Me.”
I probably spent more time with Mamaw and Papaw Taylor than anyone else while growing up. Mamaw liked to read and watch Soap Operas. My sister and I had no choice and and we grew up watching “All My Children,” Days of our Lives” and “General Hospital.” We also watched game shows and mamaw always watched “Match Game” and Hollywood Squares.” She was a Godly woman and taught me about God in her own special way.
Papaw Taylor, was a quiet man and led by example as opposed to vocal influence. However, when he spoke he was spot on and a man of wisdom. He always told me when I did something to always do it right the first time. He was the slowest driver ever and it took forever for us to get to our destination. He took us to church, auctions and to “town” as mom and dad worked to make a living. He always bowed his head on the pew at prayer time and was more private during church.
If I am at least half the man that he was, I consider it an accomplishment, because to me, he walked on water and was the most humble soul I ever knew.
I challenge our young people to glean from their grandparents and savor the moments.
They have stories to tell, they have wisdom and they have a lot of love to give. I’m thankful for my grandparents’ influence in my life as we celebrate Older Americans Month.
