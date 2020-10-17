National Breast Cancer Awareness – Spotlight on Survivors
October is National Breast Cancer Awareness month. In the spirit of calling attention to the journey so many women have taken through this disease, the Jackson County Sun will be spotlighting the stories of some local survivors. It is the wish of these women to emphasize the importance of regular mammograms for early detection.
Our first story in this series is that of April Hays McDaniel who was just diagnosed cancer free in February of this year.
April Hays McDaniel and her husband, Shorty, live in Tyner, Kentucky, on the same farm she grew up on. Her parents, Harold and Sharon Hays and her sister Jennifer Hays all now live on the same farm. “It’s a family ordeal,” she says. April and Shorty have been married for 17 years and have three children, Sam, 15, and twins Mason and Gracie, who are 12.
Here is April’s story from diagnosis to recovery, in her own words.
“I was diagnosed in 2019 on my 41st birthday but my story doesn’t start there. When I was 21 years old I had a tumor removed from my right breast the size of a baseball. The surgeon told my family that it was cancer. He said he would have to send it off to be tested to diagnosis it for sure, but he had seen cancer before, and he was almost certain it was cancer. That surgeon didn’t know my family. He didn’t know we believed in the power of prayer. They refused to believe it was cancer and started praying. They had friends and family pray as well. One week later my results came back...no cancer! My family hadn’t told me what the surgeon had said that day, they had only prayed for God to change those results...and He did!
Because of that tumor I had to continue having yearly mammograms. A couple years later I had another tumor removed but it was benign as well (praise the Lord). I continued to have mammograms every year. When I turned 40 I decided to skip my mammogram that year. I thought there was no need and I was just too busy.
The following spring I kept feeling the urge to make an appointment to get a mammogram. Having a Mammogram was second nature to me. I’d had them every year for 20 years but something felt different this time. After several mammograms, ultrasounds, and a biopsy I was told I had a tumor, a malignant tumor in the exact same place that first tumor had been removed. I told you the story about the tumor at 21 to tell you this, I honestly feel like I dodged a bullet all those years ago. I always felt as though that very first tumor was cancer, but the prayers of all my family and friends changed my outcome. I always knew deep down I would come across that awful “C” word again. I knew that there was a purpose, but I didn’t know what.
“Invasive lobular carcinoma” was the official diagnosis. After several more scans and tests I made the decision to have a lumpectomy a little over a month later. Because my cancer was caught early I was given a good prognosis. After I healed from my surgery I was given 24 radiation treatments that were given every weekday. Even though the cancer was removed during my surgery, I was officially cleared of all my cancer in February 2020!
Through it all God stood right beside me. I had an amazing support system through my family, friends, and church family. Many doctors appointments, hotel stays, scans, tests, hospital stays, and radiation treatments took a huge toll on my family financially. Thankfully the Jackson County Cancer Fund was able to provide me with gas cards to lighten the load and for that we are eternally grateful.
We are all gifted this beautiful life. I could have been angry with God, but never once did I blame him. I’m actually thankful for the journey I went on with Him. It was in those dark moments when I was sick and tired and wanted to give up that He lifted me and held my hand. My cancer journey took me on a much bigger journey with Christ and for that I am grateful.”
April and her family will always be grateful for the fact that, due to early diagnosis, the support of family, friends, community and faith, she is now cancer free and can look forward to seeing her children grow up.
This is the story of just one woman out of the thousands that are diagnosed every day. April wants to emphasize to all women that they should make it a point to have regular mammograms. The outcome of this story could have been much different had her cancer not been detected early.
The Jackson County Sun would like to remind everyone that the Jackson County Cancer Fund exists to help people in Jackson County who have been diagnosed with cancer.
The organization had to cancel their annual Festival of Hope but would like you to know that donations are still needed so that they can continue to help people like April with some of the financial burdens such a diagnosis can bring. Donations may be made to the following address: Jackson County Cancer Fund – P.O. Box 1250 – McKee, KY 40447.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.