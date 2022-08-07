Save the date! August 19 th is the beginning date for the Natural Bridge Artisan Festival. The festivities begin at noon on that Friday at the new location, Natural Bridge Campground, Railroad Street, Slade, Kentucky. We have over fifty craft vendors selling a myriad ensemble of incredible items. Food vendors will be selling everything from kettle corn to ribeye steak sandwiches. The entertainment lineup is top notch so bring a chair and enjoy! Check out Natural Bridge Artisan Festival on Facebook to see when your favorite musician will be playing at the festival and which amazing handmade item you just have to have for yourself or for gifting. Don’t forget to visit the Slade Welcome Center and see the beautiful quilts displayed from 10-5 on Saturday and Sunday, August 20 th and 21 st .
Festival opens at ten on Saturday and Sunday and will end at six all three days. There is ample parking and the new location is a beautiful slice of the Red River Gorge. Turn into the Slade Rest Area, then take an immediate left on Railroad Street, and then take a right across the bridge. Someone will be there to direct you to parking so you can make your way to the festival fun. Pets must be on a leash and no
alcohol is allowed.
