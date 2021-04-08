On Thursday, Governor Andy Beshear vetoed legislation aimed at drastically restricting Kentucky’s Open Records laws.
After both chambers of Kentucky’s legislature passed Senate Bill 48, which would’ve hindered the public’s access to information about public officers (including some elected officials, police officers, judges and more), newspapers across the Commonwealth took to their websites and printed pages to urge the Governor to knock down the bill. When dealing with a similar bill earlier in the session, Beshear called House Bill 312 a “recipe for secrecy.”
As for SB 48, Beshear called the legislation “overly broad” and “unworkable.” An amendment for the bill with significant changes was made near midnight on the day before the final day of the legislative session, before the bill was sent to the Governor for his approval.
Kentucky Press Association and its Executive Director, David Thompson, led the charge in fighting back against SB 48.
