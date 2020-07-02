DEA and BCSO charge two from Frakes now in federal prisoners over trafficking

The BSCO announced in a press release that at 6:30pm on Tuesday, June 30, 2020 Bell County Chief Deputy Doug Jordan and Deputy Frank Foster arrested 58 year old Michael Brock and 63 year old Goldie Webb both of Frakes Kentucky.

The two were taken into custody stemming from a lengthy investigation between the Bell County Sheriff’s Office and the Drug Enforcement Agency out of London, Ky. in regard to trafficking Methamphetamine.

The deputies transported the pair to the Laurel County Correctional Center where they are held as federal prisoners without bond. They are charged with conspiracy to traffic Methamphetamine over 500 grams.

This is not the first time Brock and Webb have faced drug charges. On February 11, 2020 the sheriff's department reported previous drug trafficking activity that the two were arrested for in August 2019.

Early Saturday morning August 31, 2019, at approximately 1:20am officers in Bell County conducted a pre-approved safety check-point on Highway 66. During the operation, Deputy Edward Dray states that 58-year-old Michael Brock of Frakes, in a white 2010 Ford F-150, approached and was stopped at the checkpoint. Brock was found to have an outstanding warrant and his passenger 63-year-old Goldie Webb also of Frakes was found in possession of a handgun and a convicted felon.

Webb was also found to be in possession of more than (7) seven grams of a substance believed to be Methamphetamine and $400 in cash.

At the time, both Brock and Webb were lodged in the Bell County Detention Center. Brock was served his outstanding warrant and Webb was charged with trafficking controlled substance - 1st degree, 1st offense (greater than 2 grams Methamphetamine) and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon. They were shortly afterward released on bond.

On Friday September 6, 2019 after a thorough investigation involving controlled substances, firearms, stolen ATVs, and cash including supposed drug runs to Georgia, Deputy Dray and Chief Deputy Doug Jordan traveled to the residence of Brock and Webb to execute a search warrant.

Found in the search was:

- Approximately 1/2 ounce to 1 ounce of suspected Crystal Methamphetamine

- $1,348.00 cash

- a small amount of suspected Marijuana

- 12 suspected Oxycodone tablets

- 1 suspected Hydrocodone tablet

- 5 suspected Alprazolam tablets

- 26 suspected Lyrica tablets

- a silver Samsung mobile phone

- 1,000 clear plastic bags

- 100 syringes/needles

- 4 digital scales

- Numerous glass pipes/bongs

- 5 prescription containers

- Ammunition: 6 Remington .22 rounds

- Ammunition: 14 Luger 9mm rounds

- Ammunition: .50 Winchester .38 Special rounds

- Numerous rolling papers

- Black nylon pistol holster

- 2 Magazines

Then on Monday, February 3, 2020, Deputies Dray and Frank Foster served felony criminal complaint warrants at the residence of Brock and Webb in Frakes, Kentucky in regard to the seized drugs and drug paraphernalia on September 6, 2019.

While in the residence serving the warrants, deputies found in plain sight on the living room table, metal spoons, Oxycodone tablets, syringes/needles, a glass pipe containing suspected Methamphetamine, a small clear plastic bag containing a gram of suspected Crystal Methamphetamine, numerous small plastic bags containing suspected Marijuana, eight suspected LSD strips, and two additional glass pipes containing suspected Methamphetamine. Michael Brock freely stated that the drugs and drug paraphernalia belonged to him, not Goldie Webb.

After both Brock and Webb were transported to the Bell County Detention Center, Brock was strip searched due to the belief that he had contraband on him. This search conducted by jail CO Aaron Hollingsworth revealed an additional seven plus grams of Crystal Methamphetamine concealed in his underwear.

Michael Brock was charged with:

Trafficking Controlled Substance, 1st Degree, 1st Offense (8+ Grams Crystal Methamphetamine)

Promoting Contraband, 1st Degree

Possession Controlled Substance, 1st Degree, 1st Offense (Oxycodone)

Possession Controlled Substance, 1st Degree, 1st Offense (Hydrocodone)

Possession Controlled Substance, 1st Degree, 1st Offense (LSD)

2 counts of Possession of Marijuana

Buying/possessing Drug Paraphernalia,

Possession Controlled Substance, 3rd Degree (Alprazolam)

Possession Controlled Substance, 3rd Degree (Lyrica)

Goldie Webb was charged with:

Possession Controlled Substance, 1st Degree, 1st Offense (Oxycodone)

Possession Controlled Substance, 1st Degree, 1st Offense (Hydrocodone)

Possession of Marijuana

Possession Controlled Substance, 3rd Degree (Alprazolam)

Possession Controlled Substance, 3rd Degree (Lyrica)

Pending charges from other agencies are expected.