Middlesboro officially voted to become a “wet” city. The final results were released by the Bell County Clerk's Office shows that the wet vote received 1,215 votes to the 653 votes for “dry”. The vote margin was 65 percent to 35 percent.
“Concerning the results of the recent wet dry election, I think for most of the people that voted wet, they realized that it was a revenue issue,” Mayor Rick Nelson explained. “They saw thousands and thousands of dollars going to other areas instead of Middlesboro and I think that when it came right down to it they said we don’t want our tax dollars to go to other cities to help other police departments. I think most of them realized the tax dollars will help Middlesboro. I think that was the thinking for the yes votes.”
For decades, Middlesboro has not allowed alcohol to be sold in the city but in Tuesday’s Primary Election, people who live in Middlesboro voted ‘yes’ to the city being wet. The last time Middlesboro was wet was the 1950’s.
Nelson continues to explain that the elections have to be certified through the state. Following the certification there is a process that is going to start and it will take about 30 days. After that, stores will have the opportunity to apply online through the state for a beer license.
“We understand that Middlesboro will see at least three package stores,” Nelson said. “They are a bit different because they sell alcohol, the bourbon, and wine. That is regulated by the amount of population and we are waiting for a ruling from Frankfort to see how many we get but we think we are going to have at least three.”
Nelson explained that gas stations and Dollar Stores can go ahead and apply for a beer license and receiving the license could happen as early as August 1.
“The liquor license for the hard liquor will probably take a little bit longer because the state will scrutinize those a little bit closer,” said Nelson.
The tax revenue from alcohol sales helps fund the police department.
