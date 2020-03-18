Newspapers across Kentucky are encouraged to stay open and operate as usual.
In an email Wednesday from Kentucky Press Association Executive Director David Thompson, he said, “KPA General Counsel Jon Fleischaker has been assured that the most recent Executive Order from Governor Andy Beshear, closing more businesses as of 5 p.m. today/Wednesday, does NOT apply to newspapers.”
According to Thompson, the Governor’s Office considers newspapers essential businesses and are permitted to remain open, “operating and doing business as usual.”
In his email, Thompson said, “Since “newspapers” were not specifically mentioned in either way, it did cause some consternation by publishers and staff last night and this morning on whether newspapers could remain open.”
The role of newspapers in keeping the public informed is a vital means of providing timley information, ensuring government transparency, and community news. Knowing that journalists are able to keep working is welcome news.
