House Bill 195:

Summary: "Create a new section of KRS 424.110 to 424.370 to give local governments the option to post required advertisements online on a notice Web site operated by local government in lieu of newspaper publication, so long as a one-time advertisement is published in an actual newspaper; specify requirements for advertisements published on the notice Web site and in an actual newspaper; specify rights of public and duties of local government; set out consequences of local government's failure to publish as required by law; provide penalty."

https://legiscan.com/KY/bill/HB195/2020

Cost And Policy Considerations For State-Mandated Local Public Notices:

https://apps.legislature.ky.gov/lrc/publications/ResearchReports/RR431.pdf