With release of the official 2020 U.S. Census data, approximately half of Kentucky’s counties gained population, while half lost population. Because of the fluctuation in population, Kentucky’s legislature is now tasked with the monumental task of redistricting the state to ensure equal representation for all counties and districts. The process brings much criticism and controversy, and is a major point of concern for Kentucky Senate President Robert Stivers.

This round of redistricting is Stivers’ third. When he took office in 1996, he initially covered Clay, Knox, Laurel and Leslie counties. He now covers Clay, Knox, Owsley, Lee, Wolfe and Whitley.

Why is redistricting important? “It will mean who your state senator will be, it will mean who your state representative will be, it will mean who your United States Congressman will be,” said Stivers.

Stivers said redistricting is part of following the United States Constitution, which requires equal representation and also the Kentucky state constitution.

Most rural counties across Kentucky are shrinking. Some counties such as Robertson County have a population of less than 4,000 people, roughly similar in size to the cities of Manchester or Barbourville. When asked if it was viable for a county to survive with such a small population, Stivers added “They can survive but it’s tough… it becomes very difficult to fund a school board and a county government when you have almost as many that live in the city of Manchester that live in the whole county of Robertson.”

When asked why the census showed population gains in urban areas versus losses in rural areas like those Stivers represents, Stivers responded, “I think of the biggest reasons is jobs. If you look where the job growth is taking place, its where people move to.” Referencing U.S. Congressman Hal Rogers Eastern Kentucky district, Stivers noted the district had dropped by 53,000 people, with job losses happening primarily in the coal industry. That lead people to move to other areas with plentiful jobs, such as Georgetown, home to Kentucky’s Toyota plant. Scott County, Stivers added, is the fastest growing county in the state above Fayette, Jefferson, Kenton and Campbell Counties because of the 7,000 jobs at Toyota.

Because of delays getting the official census data due to the Covid-19 Pandemic, Stivers wants the Governor to call a special session to address redistricting before December. “We are a year behind,” Stivers said, and noted that the filing deadline to run for public office in the upcoming May primary is in January.