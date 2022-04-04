Kentucky Senate President Robert Stivers (R-25th Senate) and 86th State Representative Tom 'O'Dell' Smith sat down with Jay Nolan, CEO of Nolan Group Media, to discuss the state budget, transportation funding and other positive news for our area stemming from the latest session of the General Assembly.
Stivers, Smith offer updates on budget, transportation funding
- By Charles Myrick, Publisher
- Updated
