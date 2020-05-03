A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued until 11 p.m. Sunday evening for most of eastern and southeastern Kentucky.

Severe Thunderstorm Watch

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH OUTLINE UPDATE FOR WS 160

NWS STORM PREDICTION CENTER NORMAN OK

650 PM EDT SUN MAY 3 2020

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 160 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1100 PM EDT

FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS

KYC013-025-045-051-053-057-065-071-079-095-109-115-119-121-125-

129-131-133-137-147-151-153-159-165-171-175-189-193-195-197-199-

203-207-231-235-237-040300-

/O.NEW.KWNS.SV.A.0160.200503T2250Z-200504T0300Z/

KY

. KENTUCKY COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE

BELL BREATHITT CASEY

CLAY CLINTON CUMBERLAND

ESTILL FLOYD GARRARD

HARLAN JACKSON JOHNSON

KNOTT KNOX LAUREL

LEE LESLIE LETCHER

LINCOLN MADISON MAGOFFIN

MARTIN MCCREARY MENIFEE

MONROE MORGAN OWSLEY

PERRY PIKE POWELL

PULASKI ROCKCASTLE RUSSELL

WAYNE WHITLEY WOLFE

$$

Hazardous Weather Outlook

Hazardous Weather Outlook

National Weather Service Jackson KY

511 PM EDT Sun May 3 2020

KYZ044-050>052-058>060-068-069-079-080-083>088-104-106>120-050015-

Fleming-Montgomery-Bath-Rowan-Estill-Powell-Menifee-Rockcastle-

Jackson-Pulaski-Laurel-Wayne-McCreary-Whitley-Knox-Bell-Harlan-

Elliott-Morgan-Johnson-Wolfe-Magoffin-Floyd-Lee-Breathitt-Knott-

Owsley-Perry-Clay-Leslie-Letcher-Martin-Pike-

Including the cities of Flemingsburg, Camargo, Jeffersonville,

Mount Sterling, Owingsville, Morehead, Irvine, Ravenna,

Clay City, Stanton, Frenchburg, Brodhead, Mount Vernon, McKee,

Annville, Burnside, Somerset, London, Monticello, Stearns,

Whitley City, Corbin, Williamsburg, Barbourville, Middlesboro,

Pineville, Cumberland, Harlan, Sandy Hook, West Liberty,

Paintsville, Campton, Salyersville, Prestonsburg, Wheelwright,

Beattyville, Jackson, Hindman, Pippa Passes, Booneville, Hazard,

Manchester, Hyden, Jenkins, Whitesburg, Inez, Coal Run,

Elkhorn City, Pikeville, and South Williamson

511 PM EDT Sun May 3 2020

This hazardous weather outlook is for portions of eastern Kentucky.

.DAY ONE...Tonight.

Thunderstorms will affect the area this evening. Some of these

storms could become strong to severe. The main threats will be

damaging wind gusts, hail up to the size of quarters, and locally

heavy rain.

.DAYS TWO THROUGH SEVEN...Monday through Saturday.

Thunderstorms are possible, at times, from Monday night through

Tuesday afternoon.

A few thunderstorms are possible again on Wednesday and Friday.

Some patchy frost will be possible next weekend, especially

Saturday night.

.SPOTTER INFORMATION STATEMENT...

Spotter activation is not anticipated.

$$

SHALLENBERGER/GEERTSON