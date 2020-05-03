A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued until 11 p.m. Sunday evening for most of eastern and southeastern Kentucky.
Severe Thunderstorm Watch
SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH OUTLINE UPDATE FOR WS 160
NWS STORM PREDICTION CENTER NORMAN OK
650 PM EDT SUN MAY 3 2020
SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 160 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1100 PM EDT
FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS
KYC013-025-045-051-053-057-065-071-079-095-109-115-119-121-125-
129-131-133-137-147-151-153-159-165-171-175-189-193-195-197-199-
203-207-231-235-237-040300-
/O.NEW.KWNS.SV.A.0160.200503T2250Z-200504T0300Z/
KY
. KENTUCKY COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE
BELL BREATHITT CASEY
CLAY CLINTON CUMBERLAND
ESTILL FLOYD GARRARD
HARLAN JACKSON JOHNSON
KNOTT KNOX LAUREL
LEE LESLIE LETCHER
LINCOLN MADISON MAGOFFIN
MARTIN MCCREARY MENIFEE
MONROE MORGAN OWSLEY
PERRY PIKE POWELL
PULASKI ROCKCASTLE RUSSELL
WAYNE WHITLEY WOLFE
$$
Hazardous Weather Outlook
Hazardous Weather Outlook
National Weather Service Jackson KY
511 PM EDT Sun May 3 2020
KYZ044-050>052-058>060-068-069-079-080-083>088-104-106>120-050015-
Fleming-Montgomery-Bath-Rowan-Estill-Powell-Menifee-Rockcastle-
Jackson-Pulaski-Laurel-Wayne-McCreary-Whitley-Knox-Bell-Harlan-
Elliott-Morgan-Johnson-Wolfe-Magoffin-Floyd-Lee-Breathitt-Knott-
Owsley-Perry-Clay-Leslie-Letcher-Martin-Pike-
Including the cities of Flemingsburg, Camargo, Jeffersonville,
Mount Sterling, Owingsville, Morehead, Irvine, Ravenna,
Clay City, Stanton, Frenchburg, Brodhead, Mount Vernon, McKee,
Annville, Burnside, Somerset, London, Monticello, Stearns,
Whitley City, Corbin, Williamsburg, Barbourville, Middlesboro,
Pineville, Cumberland, Harlan, Sandy Hook, West Liberty,
Paintsville, Campton, Salyersville, Prestonsburg, Wheelwright,
Beattyville, Jackson, Hindman, Pippa Passes, Booneville, Hazard,
Manchester, Hyden, Jenkins, Whitesburg, Inez, Coal Run,
Elkhorn City, Pikeville, and South Williamson
511 PM EDT Sun May 3 2020
This hazardous weather outlook is for portions of eastern Kentucky.
.DAY ONE...Tonight.
Thunderstorms will affect the area this evening. Some of these
storms could become strong to severe. The main threats will be
damaging wind gusts, hail up to the size of quarters, and locally
heavy rain.
.DAYS TWO THROUGH SEVEN...Monday through Saturday.
Thunderstorms are possible, at times, from Monday night through
Tuesday afternoon.
A few thunderstorms are possible again on Wednesday and Friday.
Some patchy frost will be possible next weekend, especially
Saturday night.
.SPOTTER INFORMATION STATEMENT...
Spotter activation is not anticipated.
$$
SHALLENBERGER/GEERTSON
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.