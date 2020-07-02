Bell COVID-19 Cases On Saturday, Bell County Health Department Director Teresa Hunter issued a statement confirming two new cases in the county. A second statement was released that has brought the total up to seven cases.

“We believe the risk to the public is low, and as this situation evolves, we will continue to communicate with CDC, DPH and the people of Bell County,” Hunter said. “The best way to prevent illness is to avoid being exposed to this virus. However, there are everyday preventive actions you can do to help prevent the spread of the virus.”

Hunter explained that everyone needs to continue to practice social distancing as well as wearing masks and gloves when needed.

“These cases are unrelated and both have limited exposure and are low risk of transmission,” Hunter stated.

The Health Department issued a list of tips:

Wash your hands often with soap and water, especially after going to the bathroom; before eating; and after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing.

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth.

Stay home when you are sick.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe.

COVID 19 is thought to spread person to person between people who are in close contact with one another within six feet of one another. It is also believed to spread through respiratory droplets produced when an infected person coughs or sneezes. Droplets can land in months and noses of people who are close to one another and it is a possibility that it can be inhaled into the lungs.

Symptoms of COVID-19 may include fever, cough or shortness of breath. Individuals who are experiencing symptoms should first contact their local health department or health care provider.

A state hotline 1.800.722.5725 is available to help Kentuckians who have questions or need help.

For more information visit kycovid19.ky.gov and https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/index.html.