U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations, and Kentucky native Kelly Craft was the featured guest at the Tuesday, November 10, 2020 Southern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce Luncheon in Corbin. After the luncheon, she visited Freedom House, a women's addiction recovery program in Clay County.

