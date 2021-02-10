What They Make (County Clerk’s Office)…

County clerk's office, what they are paid versus what they cost us...

We have been doing some investigative pieces into the pay of some of our elected officials around the county. We published the first part of this series regarding the pay and cost to fund the magistrates of fiscal court. We checked our math with the county Treasurer twice before publishing.

We then decided to interview the county court clerk, Beck Watts Curtis, about her pay and that of her employees. She was very gracious and forthcoming about these matters. The below is the result of that interview.

In an effort to be as transparent as possible Ms. Curtis told the newspaper she would like to share some information with the public. She stressed to us she was proud to serve all the citizens of Breathitt County and that she worked hard to provide an honest and efficient office for everyone’s benefit.

“Being clerk also brings many responsibilities. I work well over 40hrs a week and am happy to do so. I love the people of Breathitt County and appreciate your continued support of both my office and me personally,” she told us at the newspaper.

She elaborated, “I’d also like to make the following comparisons from a recent open records request. The prior Breathitt County Clerk had significantly more employees at significantly higher pay rates and was approved by the same magistrates we have now. I’d also like to add that I have not received any open records request for the deputy clerk’s in my office and any information put out previously about any of their rates of pay was done so without proper authorization from either them or me.”

We would point out that we have not, before now, published pay information about either the clerk or her deputies prior to receiving authorization and prior to now. What ever periodical she above referenced isn’t the Times-Voice.

About the clerk’s compensation, the newspaper would remind readers her rate of pay is statutorily provided and approved by the Kentucky legislature. What Ms. Curtis makes in pay is set forth by law, just as her predecessor’s rate of pay. There is no wiggle-room there, in other words.

About her pay and that of her office going forward into the next fiscal year, Ms. Curtis told the newspaper, “I have conferenced with several County Clerks around Kentucky with populations similar to Breathitt County as Magistrate Bush has before stated he has also done. Every office to which I have corresponded claims to not have received calls from any Breathitt County officials, apart from me, and professed shock at the budget proposed by our fiscal court. All of these surrounding clerk’s told me cutting our budget as severely as has been proposed is unreasonable.”

Ms. Curtis, for purposes of comparing the magistrate’s proposed ’21 budget for her office with other similarly situated offices, elaborated about the following: “Our current population is 12,946 and our fiscal court approved a $150,000 Max order for deputies salaries, health ins, retirement and fica. A county with 12,639 population receives a Max order of $294,000 and does not pay health insurance out of it. Their workers pay rates were $14-$20 per hour.”

For point of comparison, Ms. Curtis continued, “Another county with 12,300 received a $202,000 Max order for salaries only. Their workers were salary and grossed an average of $40,000 per year. Still a third neighboring county, with a population base similar to ours yet slightly smaller, receives a Max order of $240,000 for salaries and benefits. Their employees pay rates are $13.80- $19.75 per hour.”

Curtis continued, “Clearly, my office staff is not overpaid compared to surrounding counties with similar populations. These Clerks asked that I not publish their county’s names in the paper, but I have the information at my office if the fiscal court or anyone would like to see it.”

Now, Ms. Curtis was served an Open Records Request by a competing newspaper. The information she furnished to the Times-Voice was provided us, voluntarily. Here is what she provided about county employee pay rates for county employees NOT working for her:

1 worker at $24.04 per hour

2 workers at $19+ per hour

2 workers at $17+ per hour

4 workers at $16+ per hour

6 workers at $15+ per hour

“There are another 15 employees that have rates in the range of $7.25-$14.90 per hour,” she told us. She continued, “Now, I am in no way suggesting any county employee, from any other department, is not deserving of the total compensation including their hourly rates. I personally know many of these employees. They work very hard and many of them should be paid even more money if it were up to me.”

“All I am saying, and I am sticking up for my employees in the clerk’s office, is my employees also work hard and their pay is commensurate with the pay delved out in surrounding counties. My employees are (also) very deserving of both their jobs and their pay. I rancor at the suggestion this isn’t true,” Curtis concluded.