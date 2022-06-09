The Madison County Public Library kicked off its Summer Reading Program on May 31 at the Berea and Richmond locations.
Kennedy Morin, Youth Services Programming Coordinator of the Berea location, was eager and excited to launch the program as she scooped ice cream and handed out bowls to patrons who attended the event.
“Our theme for the summer is “Oceans of Possibilities,” so, that is why we have a ton of ocean-themed stuff here, we have ice cream, Ariel & Moana (were) here to take pictures, kids are making their own sunglasses, and we have a petting zoo. “ said Morin.
The kickoff was only the beginning when it comes to summer reading fun at the library. The library will be hosting two programs each day during the summer months. The reading programs will vary in what ages they are specifically for. The library will also serve free lunch every Monday-Friday for any child up to age 18.
“Libraries are so much more than books now,” said Morin “We have really tried to hire some really cool people.”
Throughout the summer, all programs will be offered in both Berea and Richmond, scheduled at different times so patrons will not miss out on the festivities.
“I think the event we are hyping up the most is we are going to have live sharks from the Newport Aquarium here.” said Morin. “We are just trying to get experiences not everybody can afford.”
Participation in the summer reading program is as easy as signing up at the library and picking up a punch card and a free book. Citizens are instructed to color an image of a seahorse for every 20 minutes their child reads. Each card totaling 200 minutes.
When cards are filled up, they can return them to the library for a new card. All participants in the Summer Reading Program will have the chance to win (one of 10) $100 gift cards to Wal-Mart.
“Each card you turn in gives you a chance to win one of the gift cards at the end of summer.” said Morin.
Patrons are welcome to sign up for library card at any time at either Madison County Public Library location. All that is needed is a photo I.D. and current proof of address.
Children as young as birth can also sign up for a library card with a parent or guardian’s permission.
If citizens would like to learn more information about the activities, programs, and the summer reading excitement at either library location they can visit the library, follow the Madison County Public Library on Facebook, call (859) 986-7112, or visit their website at madisonlibrary.org.
