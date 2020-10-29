Annville Christian Academy was notified that a staff member at the school has tested positive for COVID-19. This individual has not been present at the school since Thursday, Oct. 22nd. The individual did not experience symptoms until Saturday, Oct. 24th. The individual will be required to follow the guidance of the Jackson County Health Department on when they may return to school. No students were in direct contact with this individual except for an immediate family member, therefore, there is no need for ANY other staff members or students to quarantine.
We will continue to provide you with updates as needed. Here are a few things you can do to help the limit the spread of this virus.
• Make sure your child wears their face mask correctly.
• Make sure your child is washing their hands.
• Maintain a social distance when in public or at larger events.
• Keep you child home if they are sick.
• Call your primary care provider if you or your child have symptoms of COVID-19
Monitor for symptoms such as:
• Fever or chillds
• Cough
• Fatique or shortness of breath
• Muscle or body aches
• Sore throat
• Congestion or runny nose
• Diarrhea
• Nausea or vomiting.
Annville Christian Academy ask that you continue to pray for the family that has been affected by this virus, as well as the other families in our community that have been affected.
