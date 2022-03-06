I remember as a little girl learning this son: “Be careful little eyes what you see, for the Father up above is looking down in love, so be careful little eyes what you see.” The song goes on, each verse mentioning ears what you hear, mouth what you say, hands what you do, feet where you go. And in the book of Jeremiah chapter 23:24 we read “Can anyone hide himself in secret places so that I cannot see him? Says the Lord, do not I fill heaven and earth? Says the Lord.” (This is just one example of other verses that emphasize the same thought.) did you know the following verse? Ephesian 6:8 “Knowing this that for whatever (let me emphasize WHATEVER) that for whatever good anyone does, he will receive his reward from the Lord, whether he is slave or free!” Amplified Bible.
And that verse reminds me of Colossians 3:17 “And whatever you do, no matter what is in word or deed, do everything in the name of the Lord Jesus and in dependance upon His Person, giving praise to God the Father through Him.” I remember back in the day before permanent press clothing, when clothes were starched and had to be ironed, they were sprinkled with water and let set for a while, then you began to iron. I HATED ironing! But one day as I was ironing with an attitude, I heard in my Spirit, ‘would you hate to iron Jesus’ clothes?’ changed my attitude real quick. I can find you the verse but it says in essence, every good thing we enjoy is a gift from the hand of our loving Heavenly Father. So back to Ephesians 6:8 and Colossians 3:17.
We receive a reward for the good we do or as Col. 3:17 whatever we do we should do it as if we are doing it for Jesus. If we live and think that way it would change the words and deeds (things) that we do. Right? John 3:16 is taken too casually perhaps. “For God so loved the world, that He gave His only begotten Son, that whosoever believeth in Him should not perish but have everlasting life.” Enough said!
