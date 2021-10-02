Just the other day I was wishing it was Spring and now here we are nearly at October's door. Time does fly when you get older. I explained to someone that when I use the phrase, "just the other day" it could mean the day before or up to a couple months ago because lately, it seems we all have forgotten our sense of time or how little we have.
This week is my 14th wedding anniversary, but it feels like it should be longer but yet feels like just yesterday. We have had many ups and downs just like the rest of us, but luckily have overcame alot. We are night and day, he is quiet and I'm loud. He is an early riser and I'm a night owl. Though we have many differences, we also have lots in common. This time of year is peak season for us. We love Fall and all that it brings. We enjoy decorating, playing pranks, and of course the food-maybe that's why he put up with me all these years, he said he never dated a girl that cooked real meals before!
If you are lucky to have a free weekend from travel, work, or football, this is a quick and easy breakfast/brunch recipe or even a simple dessert to go along with chili on a night of comfort that consists of 2 ingredients! If you have a favorite Fall family recipe and would like to share, email kdcole1120@gmail.com
Apple Cinnamon Roll Bake
Ingredients:
1 large can of Apple pie filling
1 can of refrigerated cinnamon rolls with icing
Directions:
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Grease or spray with non stick cooking spray a 9x13 pan, set aside. Open cinnamon rolls; cut each roll into fours, place in baking dish. Arrange pieces so they are not leaving any spaces. Scoop out Apple pie filling over cut cinnamon rolls evenly, do not stir mixture. Bake 15-20 minutes or until edges are lightly browned and mixture is bubbly. Microwave cinnamon roll icing 10-12 seconds until warm, pour over baked cinnamon roll dessert and serve warm.
ReplyReply allForward
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.