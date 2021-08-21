Last week’s story was part one of the memoir my sister, Sharron Kaye Oxendine wrote about our father, Sherman Oxendine, and his quest to find answers about the details surrounding the 1926 World Series. You can imagine how thrilled Daddy was to receive this official letter addressed to him, but I’m sure you can equally feel Daddy’s overwhelming disappointment when the Courier Journal’s sportswriter dismissed his question Here is a continuation of Sharron’s story.
While during her research, she wrote in depth describing each game the Yanks and Cards played. I won’t give you each game’s statistics, but I’ll let Sharron describe the seventh and final game played at Yankee Stadium.
“With the series tied 3-3, a seventh and final game was played at Yankee Stadium. The Cardinals won the close, low scoring game 3-2 on eight hits and no errors while the Yankees also had 8 hits but suffered 3 errors. The Cardinals winning pitcher was Jesse Hines (2-0), while Waite Hoyt (1-1) suffered the loss for the Yankees. Grover Cleveland Alexander came in, in relief and executed the save.
The Cards went back home to St. Louis to a rapturous fan reception, having won their first undisputed world championship. Each member of the championship team collected $5,584.51 while the Yankees’ players received $3,417.75 each. (Adjusted for inflation, in today’s dollars each Cardinal would have received $75,343 while each Yankee would have received $46,110.”
Each of the managers for the Cardinals and Yankees lived fascinating personal lives. Miller Huggins, who managed the Yankees in 1926, had been a professional player, playing for both the Reds and Cardinals and at one time managed the Cards. Rogers Hornsby, who managed the winning Cardinals had also played professionally for St. Louis, New York Giants, Boston Braves and Chicago Cubs. He also managed the New York Giants. Hornsby, thought to be one of the best hitters of all times, had a batting average second only to Ty Cobb.
“As for the Yankees, Game 7 of the 1926 series marked the last postseason loss for the team in a decade; they went on to sweep their next three World Series, 1927, 1928, and 1932.
Studying the results of the 1926 World Series, I now understand Daddy’s keen interest. Daddy being a lifelong Cardinals fan, no one could deny his attraction and interest that Babe Ruth and Lou Gehrig brought to the game. I’m sorry Bruce Dudley dismissed Daddy’s request, but I’m glad that denial didn’t dampen Daddy’s appetite for baseball, an appetite that has been passed on to children, grandchildren and great grandchildren.”
I would like to thank Sharron Kaye Oxendine, my sister, for the use of her work. Wikipedia https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/1926 World Series has all the data about managers, players, and teams.
