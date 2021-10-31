Childhood--- an all too short period of innocence and wonder, of exploration and discovery that has always inspired poets and novelists. Many recount and embellish incidents which occurred during their own childhood.
“When I was a boy, there was but one permanent ambition among my comrades in our village on the west bank of the Mississippi River. That was, to be a steam boatman. We had transient ambitions of other sorts, but they were only transient. When a circus came and went, it left us all burning to become clowns, the first Negro minstrel show that ever came to our section left us all suffering to try that kind of life; now and then we had hope that, if we lived and were good, God would permit us to be pirates. These ambitions faded out. Each in its turn, but the ambition to be a stream boatman always remained.” -Samuel Clements (Mark Twain)
How dear to my heart are the scenes of my childhood, when fond recollections, presents them to view!
The orchard, the meadow, the deep tangled wildwood, and every loved spot which my infancy knew,
The wide-spreading pond and the mill that stood by it, the bridge and the rock where the cataracts fell; the cot of my father, the dairy house nigh it, and e’en the rude bucket that hung in the well.
That moss-covered bucket I hailed as a treasure, for often at noon, when returned from the field, I found it - the source of an exquisite pleasure, the purest and sweetest that nature can yield. How ardent I seized it, with hands that were glowing, and quick to the white-pebbled bottom it fell. Then soon, with the emblem of truth overflowing, and dripping with coolness, it from the well.
How sweet from the green, mossy brim to receive it, as, poised on the curb, it inclined to my lips!
Not a full, blushing goblet could tempt me to leave it, though filled with nectar that Jupiter sips. And now far removed from the loved habitation, the tear of regret will intrusively swell, as fancy reverts to my father’s plantation, and sighs for the bucket that hung in the well. -Samuel Woodworth
Millie’s quote for today: “The childhood shows the man as morning shows the day.” - John Milton
