Our vintage photos this week come from another Knox County historian, Glenda Messer Owens. Glenda first posted these photos September 2016 on Facebook. The first photo features four visiting Native Americans along with Janet Messer, Alene Doolin, and Glenda Messer.
This photo was taken at Union College. Glenda said, “Talk about an itchy dress!” Her dress was sewn of burlap, which originally had been a potato sack.
The second photo is of Glenda’s Mother, Minnie who was wearing a dress that belonged to the Grindstaff family who lived at Boone Height.
More vintage photos will be in next week’s article.
I would like to thank Glenda Messer Owens for allowing me to use her photos from her family collection.
Dora Sue Oxendine Farmer can be reached at 606-546-3940 or seriousuu@yahoo.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.