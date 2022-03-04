In cities all across Russia, brave citizens are putting their lives at risk as they take to the streets protesting the murderous actions their deranged leader. Sadly, as armored tank divisions prowl the streets and Russian fighter jets indiscriminately bomb the Capital city of Kyiv, a former U.S. President is praising Vladimir Putin as a talented statesman.
That’s right folks, while innocent women and children are being slaughtered, Donald Trump is the Captain of the cheerleading squad throwing a pep-rally for Putin. As the entire civilized world condemns Vladimir Putin, our boy Donald is standing by his man, much like the last days of Eva Braun and Hitler. Over the past decade, because of concerns of escalating tensions with Russia, Putin has never been held accountable. But how long will freedom loving Democracies allow the evil ambitions of one man with a Napoleonic Complex hold the world hostage with the threat of Nuclear War?
Recently Putin warned, anyone who tries to intervene must know that Russia’s answer will be immediate and will lead to such consequences as you never experienced in your history. I would call this a not so veiled threat. But little Putin should know that pride goeth before a fall. Even rich Russian oligarchs realize that money can’t keep you warm in a Nuclear winter. With U.S. led sanctions taking a crippling python-like grip on the Russian economy, the Ruble has fallen to a value of less than one penny.
There may be those that say, this is Ukraine’s problem we should stay out of it. That’s a very shortsighted view because in addition to being a fledgling democracy, Ukraine and the U.S. are trading partners that share a bilateral investment treaty, it’s also of great strategic importance. Putin’s unprovoked attack threatens not only the welfare of the European Continent, but also the economic well-being of the whole world. The Ukraine Capital of Kiev is less the 1,400 miles from London(about the distance from Beattyville Kentucky to Denver Colorado). It’s time for Putin and his dreams of returning to the glory days of the Soviet Empire, to be put back in his box.
The real heroes of this war are the courageous people of Ukraine, who are taking to the streets with whatever weaponry they can find to defend their homeland. Leading the charge is Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who after being told the United States could provide him with safe passage out of his country replied: “I need ammunition, not a ride”!
To the treasonous cowards who attacked our Nations Capital, this is what true Freedom Fighters look like...please stay safe my friends.
