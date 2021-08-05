The Owsley Fork Dam project reached a big accomplishment when 90 percent of the design plans were submitted to state and national officials for review in April.
“That was an important milestone achievement,” Berea Municipal Utilities General Manager Kevin Howard said during a Berea City Council meeting Tuesday at the Berea City Annex. “We were really pleased to finally get to that point.”
On June 24, Howard received feedback from the submitted designs and was “surprised by the numerous comments that came back,” although he was expecting a “thorough review.” The review included 194 comments, including six that were deemed critical. Because of the high volume of comments, Howard met with state officials on July 22 to review the comments and requested a meeting with the national officials to “seek clarification” on some of those requests.
Howard and the state officials determined that 91 of those comments were “relevant, productive and needs to considered and addressed in a re-submittal.” He added there were eight comments officials disagreed with and will seek variance on those in the future.
‘We’re confident that we will get cooperation from the state and federal agency to where this is not going to be a big hindrance on the timeline …. that’s a very important project to Berea and the future water supply.”
