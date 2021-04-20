Hon. William D. Leach
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. McIntosh, Travis. Review. Charge(s): Burglary, 3rd Degree Amended to Attempted Burglary, 3rd Degree: Theft by Unlawful Taking All Others $500 or More But Under/$10,000 Amended to Theft by Unlawful Taking or Disp All Others Under/$500. Continued to 03/25/2021.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Smith, Rhonda. Arraignment. Charge(s): Public Intoxication Controlled Substance (Excludes Alcohol), Not Guilty. Pretrial Conference Scheduled for 03/25/2021.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Smith, Rhonda K. Arraignment. Charge(s): Possession Controlled Substance, 1st Degree, 1st Offense (Methamphetamine), Not Guilty; Possession of Marijuana, Not Guilty; Drug Paraphernalia-Buy/Possess, Not Guilty; Public Intoxication Controlled Substance (Excludes Alcohol), Not Guilty. Preliminary Hearing Scheduled for 03/25/2021.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Hoskins, Sarah. Review. Charge: Criminal Mischief, 1st Degree Amended to Criminal Mischief-2nd Degree. Continued to 04/15/2021.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Couch, Michael. Sentencing. Charge(s): Criminal Mischief-3rd Degree; Theft by Unlawful Taking All Others $500 or More But Under/$10,000 Amended to Theft by Unlawful Taking or DISP All Others Under/$500. Continued to 04/15/2021.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Rhodes, Lisa. Review. Charge(s): Flagrant Non Support Amended to Non Support. Continued to 04/15/2021.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Sandlin, Angela Rice. Preliminary Hearing. Charge(s): Fraudulent Use of Credit Card Under/$10,000. Continued to 07/15/2021.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Moore, Brian. Arraignment. Charge(s): Public Intoxication Controlled Substance (Excludes Alcohol), Plea of Guilty, $50 + Court Costs; Drug Paraphernalia-Buy/Possess, Plea of Guilty, $500. Show Cause Scheduled for 08/19/2021.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. McIntosh, Martha Bernette. Review. Charge(s): Speeding 15 MPH Over Limit. Dismissed. Diverted.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Marshall, Chris. Arraignment. Charge(s): Local Burning Ban, Not Guilty Plea; Disorderly Conduct, 1st Degree, Not Guilty Plea; Menacing, Not Guilty Plea; Resisting Arrest, Not Guilty Plea; Fleeing or Evading Police, 2nd Degree (On Foot), Not Guilty Plea. Pretrial Conference Scheduled for 04/15/2021.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Smith, Shannon. Pretrial Conference. Charge(s): Theft of Services Amended to Theft by Unlawful Taking or DISP All Others Under/$500. Continued to 04/15/2021.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Rice, Charles D. Review. Charge(s): Possession Controlled Substance, 1st Degree, 1st Offense (Methamphetamine) Amended to Possession Controlled Substance 1st Offense, 2nd Degree; Drug Paraphernalia-Buy/Possess. Cost Waived. Indigent.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Turner, Jeffrey A. Review/Summons/Warrant. Charge(s): Theft by Failure to Make Required Disposition of Property Amended Theft by Unlawful Taking or DISP All Others Under/$500; Contempt of Court. Court Notice Sent on 04/01/2021.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Turner, Jeffrey A. Review/Summons/Warrant. Charge(s): Criminal Mischief, 1st Degree; Possession of Controlled Substance, 2nd Degree-Drug Unspecified. Court Notice Sent on 04/01/2021.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Cockerham, David. Sentencing. Charge(s): Possession of a Controlled Substance. Show Cause Scheduled for 08/19/2021. Sentenced per Conditional Discharge.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Taulbee, Timothy. Pretrial Conference. Charge(s): Criminal Trespass-2nd Degree, Merge; Drug Paraphernalia-Buy/Possess, Plea of Guilty, $100 + Court Costs; Harassment (Physical Contact) No Injury, Merge. Show Cause Scheduled for 08/19/2021.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. McIntosh, David G. Pretrial Conference. Charge(s): Theft of Services. Continued to 04/15/2021.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Plowman, David. Review. Charge(s): Public Intoxication Controlled Substance (Excludes Alcohol); Possession Controlled Substance, 1st Degree, 1st Offense (Methamphetamine) Amended to Possession Controlled Substance 1st Offense, 2nd Degree. Warrant of Arrest Issued.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Hacker, Josh Joseph. Pretrial Conference. Charge(s): Drug Paraphernalia-Buy/Possess. Continued to 04/15/2021.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Hacker, Joshua. Arraignment. Charge(s): No/Expired Kentucky Registration Receipt, Not Guilty Plea; No/Expired Registration Plates, Not Guilty Plea; Operating on Suspended/Revoked Operators License, Not Guilty Plea; Failure of Non-Owner Operator to Maintain Required Insurance, 1st, Not Guilty Plea; Failure to Register Transfer of Motor Vehicle, Not Guilty Plea. Continued to 04/15/2021.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Hacker, Joshua Joseph. Pretrial Conference. Charge(s): No/Expired Kentucky Registration Receipt; No/Expired Registration Plates; Operating on Suspended/Revoked Operators License; Failure of Non-Owner Operator to Maintain Required Insurance, 1st; No Operators/Moped License. Continued to 04/15/2021.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Larson, Coty. Review. Charge(s): Obstructed Vision And/Or Windshield; Operating Vehicle With Expired Operators License; License to be in Possession; Failure to Notify Address Change to Department of Transportation; Failure of Owner to Maintain Required Insurance/Security 1st; Failure to Produce Insurance Card. Pretrial Conference Scheduled for 05/20/2021.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. McIntosh, David. Pretrial Conference. Charge(s): Driving DUI Suspended License-2nd Offense Amended to Operating on Suspended/Revoked Operators License;Failure of Non-Owner Operator to Maintain Required Insurance, 1st; No/Expired Kentucky Registration Receipt; No/Expired Registration Plates; Failure to Wear Seat Belts; Failure to Produce Insurance Card. Continued to 04/15/2021.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Larson, Coty Mikkel. Review. Charge(s): Operating on Suspended/Revoked Operators License; No Tail Lamps; Failure of Non-Owner Operator to Maintain Required Insurance, 1st; Failure to Produce Insurance Card. Pretrial Conference Scheduled for 05/20/2021.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Hacker, Joshua J. Pretrial Conference. Charge(s): Burglary, 2nd Degree; 1st Degree Possession of Controlled Substance/Heroin, 1st Offense; Possession Controlled Substance, 1st Degree, 1st Offense (Methamphetamine); Possession Controlled Substance, 3rd Degree-Drug Unspecified; Criminal Mischief-2nd Degree. Continued to 04/15/2021.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Plowman, David. Review/Warrant. Charge(s): Fraudulent Use of Credit Card Under/$10,000. Continued to 07/15/2021.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Thomas, Ronnie. Sentencing. Charge(s): Assault 4th Degree Domestic Violence Minor Injury. Continued to 03/25/2021.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Harris, Heather. Arraignment/Warrant. Charge(s): Disorderly Conduct, 1st Degree, Plea of Guilty per Conditional Discharge; Public Intoxication Controlled Substance (Excludes Alcohol), Plea of Guilty, 5 Days + Costs. Show Cause Scheduled for 08/19/2021.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Harris, Heather. Arraignment/Warrant. Charge(s): Criminal Trespass-1st Degree, Plea of Guilty per Conditional Discharge. Costs to be Merged With Other Case.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Thomas, Ronnie Barter. Sentencing. Charge(s): Failure of Non-Owner Operator to Maintain Required Insurance, 1st; No/Expired Registration Plates; No/Expired Kentucky Registration Receipt; Display of Illegal/Altered Registration Plate. Continued to 03/25/2021.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Harris, Heather S. Arraignment/Warrant. Charge(s): Operating Motor Vehicle Under/Influence Alcohol .08 1st, Plea of Guilty. Sentencing per Conditional Discharge.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Thomas, Ronnie Jr. Sentencing/Summons. Charge(s): Assault 4th Degree Domestic Violence Minor Injury; Strangulation 1st Degree Amended to Attempt Strangulation 1st Degree. Continued to 03/25/2021.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Adkins, Tracy Lynn. Preliminary Hearing. Charge(s): Possession Controlled Substance, 1st Degree, 1st Offense (Methamphetamine), Commonwealth Attorney Amends to Possession of Controlled Substance 2nd, Plea of Guilty. Sentencing Scheduled for 03/25/2021.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Gibson, Tony. Review/Warrant. Possession Controlled Substance, 1st Degree, 1st Offense (Methamphetamine) Amended to Possession Controlled Substance 1st Offense, 2nd Degree. Warrant of Arrest Recalled. Sentenced per Conditional Discharge.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Roberts, Jennifer Lynn. Review/Summons/Warrant. Charge(s): Criminal Mischief, 1st Degree; Harassment-No Physical Contact. Co-Defendant Waives Conflict. Defendant Waives Conflict. Warrant of Arrest Issued. Defendant Left Hearing and Did Not Return.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Bowling, Jarrod Lee. Pretrial Conference. Charge(s): Possession of Marijuana, Plea of Guilty, 45 Days, Costs; Possession Controlled Substance, 3rd Degree-Drug Unspecified, Plea of Guilty, 45 Days, Costs; Controlled Substance Prescription Not in Original Container, 1st, Plea of Guilty, 45 Days, Costs. Costs Waived. Indigent.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Johnson, Jordan Anthony. Pretrial Conference. Charge(s): Operating on Suspended/Revoked Operators License; License to be in Possession. Continued to 05/20/2021.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Lee, Glenn Wayne. Arraignment. Charge(s): Operating on Suspended/Revoked Operators License, Plea of Guilty, 7 Days, Costs; Failure to Surrender Revoked Operators License, Merge. Costs Waived. Indigent.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Bowling, Jarrod. Pretrial Conference. Charge(s): Theft by Unlawful Taking or DISP Auto-$500 or More But Under/$10,000. Continued to 4/15/2021.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Reed, Thomas R. Arraignment. Charge(s): Public Intoxication ControlledSubstance (Excludes Alcohol), Not Guilty Plea. Pretrial Conference Scheduled for 03/25/2021.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Callahan, Robert F. Pretrial Conference. Charge(s): Operate Motor Vehicle Under/Influence Alcohol/Drugs, .08, 4th Offense Amended to Operate Motor Vehicle Under/Influence of Alcohol/Drugs, Etc., .08, 1st Offense. Sentencing Scheduled for 03/25/2021.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Hogan, Mitchell Dan. Review. Charge(s): Speeding 10 MPH Over Limit. Dismiss/Diverted.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Bennett, Jerry None. Sentencing/Summons. Charge(s): Speeding 25 MPH Over Limit, Merge; Reckless Driving, Merge; Failure to Wear Seat Belt, Merge; Operating Motor Vehicle Under/Influence Alcohol/Drugs/Etc. .08, 2nd, Commonwealth Attorney Amends to DUI 2nd. Show Cause Scheduled for 08/19/2021.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Conrad, Lindsey. Review. Charge(s): No/Expired Registration Plates; Operating Motor Vehicle Under/Influence Controlled Substance-1st. Continued to 03/25/2021.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Vires, Carla Sue. Review. Charge(s): Careless Driving; No Tail Lamps; Rear License Not Illuminated. Dismissed/Diverted.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Newman, Brack. Arraignment. Charge(s): Public intoxication Controlled Substance (Excludes Alcohol); Disorderly Conduct, 1st Degree; Menacing. Warrant of Arrest Issued.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Combs, Chasity. Arraignment. Charge(s): Falsely Reporting an Incident; Public Intoxication Controlled Substance (Excludes Alcohol). Warrant of Arrest Issued.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.