Patricia Lynn Peters fought the good fight, kept the faith, finished her course, and received her glorified body on Monday, December 6, 2021.
Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. on Friday, December 10, 2021, at Galilee Baptist Church with Brother Randy McPheron, Brother Lee Abney, and Brother James Hardin officiating. You may view the service live from the funeral home website www.davisandpowellfuneralhome.com Burial will follow in Cobb-Anglin Cemetery. Visitation will be 11 a.m. until service time.
Davis and Powell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.