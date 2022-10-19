Patricia Mays, 52, passed away Wednesday, October 12, 2022, at Baptist Health Richmond. She was born in Corbin to Dewey Canada and LouElla Cole. She was a phlebotomist with LabCorp. In Patricia’s free time she loved spending time with her grandchildren and nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, Patricia is survived by her two daughters, Megan Gammell and Britni Liske, two grandchildren, Olivia Duff and Raelynn Gammell. Four sisters, Tammy Rose, Ella Taylor, Patricia Centers, and Treva Macy. One brother, Billy Fore.
She was preceded in death by one brother, Bobby Fore, and one sister, April Jo Cole.
Funeral services were at 2 p.m. on Monday, October 17, 2022 at Lakes Funeral Home. Bro. Cecil Burns officiated and burial followed in the Red Lick Cemetery.
Active pallbearers were Shane Duff, David Rose, Christian Robbins, Donald Cunliffe, Justin Linehan, and Dustin Fore. Honorary pallbearers were Matthew Rose and Billy Fore.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.