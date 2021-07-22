Pavilion Progress

T
here were more signs of progress for the Chestnut Street Pavilion Monday morning as crews were working toward meeting their summer completion goal.
The cupola for the pavilion was installed Monday, and crews were out pouring cement for the facility, which is projected for an August completion. An usually wet July has delayed construction somewhat, along with some pandemic-related delays in getting supplies.
The pavilion will be the home of the Berea Farmer’s Market, but it is also expected to be available to the public as a performance space, a venue for classes or seminars, and as a space that can be rented by the public for events like family reunions.
Much of the funding for the Chestnut Street Pavilion is coming from the Berea Tourism and Convention Commission, which has budgeted $250,000 for the completion of the facility. The money for the public facility is coming from the restaurant tax. City officials have previously speculated the $565,000 pavilion will be completed under budget.
The effort to build the pavilion on Chestnut Street, next to the former Mitchell Tolle building, began when the city rallied support from local citizens and interest groups, thereafter winning a $250,000 grant from the Kentucky Governor’s Office of Agriculture Policy and an additional $100,000 from the United States Department of Agriculture Rural Development division.
Mayor Bruce Fraley, who spearheaded the effort to lobby county and state officials on behalf of the city, said the Chestnut Street Pavilion may well spur economic revitalization of Berea’s commercial district on Mt. Vernon Road, and it may serve as a gateway that will lead to the revitalization of Chestnut Street and Old Town as well. Both of districts are already seeing an upturn of new businesses moving in.
