Pig Out In The Park and Heritage Fair Presents Heidi Newfield!

This weekend, the Pig Out In The Park and Heritage Fair hosted several artists for its main stage. The artists were extremely talented and included some local artists but the headline artist that finished out the fair goes by the name of Heidi Newfield. If you are not aware of her, she is an amazing artist to watch and listen too. Heidi knew she wanted to perform music at an early age and started her career in 1996 with a band called Trick Pony who went on to win an ‘Academy of Country Music Award’ in 2002 and were even nominated for a Grammy in 2003. Outside of Trick Pony, Heidi has made a name for herself in the Country music industry as a solo artist with several nominations at the ‘Academy of Country Music Awards’ and having several Hot 100 hits including her song ‘Johnny & June’ which peaked at number 11 on the Billboard Charts in 2008.
Walking into the fair, I saw many people with Heidi t-shirts on and I knew immediately, she was an anticipated performer. I even met a brother and sister who had travelled all the way from Colorado just to see her perform as this was her first live performance since COVID. Many people had travelled from all over just to see Heidi and once she started performing, I could immediately see why. Heidi is, without a shadow of a doubt, a performer. She had so much energy and life to her. She was able to easily captivate the attention of the audience and kept the attention throughout her entire set. I was amazed at how talented she was as she sang, danced, played harmonica, and played guitar. I went into this show completely unaware of what I was about to witness and was entranced by the amazing setlist and performance. Heidi, I know for certain, belongs on a stage. She was made for it. Her set was also incredible as she played some the hits from Trick Pony and other top names in Country. Each song brought a different vibe to the setlist, but all meshed seamlessly.
After the concert, I met Heidi after I had been told all night about how nice she was. This was not a fabrication in the slightest. Heidi was so genuine, and not only did she love the stage, but she also loved meeting the people who came to see her perform. She was so sweet to every single person who came up to meet her and stayed until every person got through the line who wanted to meet with her. She was honestly one of the nicest people I have ever met. She has a passion for this and can make her fans feel comfortable to meet her. She seems like a very down to earth person who makes sure her fans are welcomed with open arms. It was inspiring to see an artist who not only wants to create and perform music but also wants to interact with her fans in such an authentic way.
This genuine nature was seen a lot not only with fans but also on stage. Her interactions with her fans while performing made the show much more special. She knows how to keep a crowd hanging on her every word and her every lyric. She understands how to keep a crowd’s attention which is such an important factor in live performances, and she does it flawlessly. I can see Heidi going even farther in the industry than she already has and not only succeeding but thriving it in. She is a wonderful performer and deserves so much recognition for all the hard work she puts into her music, her performances, and meeting her fans. To listen to Heidi’s music, it is available on Spotify, Apple Music, and YouTube. She also has a website to stay up to date with her shows, music, and all things Heidi. You can find her website at heidinewfield.com.
