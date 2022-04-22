Pineville Independent Schools will be starting next school year on August 29 after the school board approved the variable calendar that had been recommended by the district’s calendar committee. School will still end in mid May and the instructional time will be made up by extending the school day by ten minutes.
Superintendent Russell Thompson told the board he was in favor of the traditional calendar but surveys showed faculty and parents strongly favored the variable calendar. Faculty voted 30-4, parents voted 135-16 and others in the community voted 59-7.
State law requires schools that start before Aug. 25 to accumulate 1,062 instructional hours and 170 days. Schools that start after Aug. 26 only have to meet the 1,062 hour requirement. By extending the school day by ten minutes the school can meet the hours requirement in 160 days.
“We’ll still have Fall Break, Thanksgiving, Christmas Break and Spring Break and school will still let out at the same time,” Thompson said. “I’ve talked to folks at Corbin and Paintsville where they use this calendar and they both say there’s no way they would ever go back.”
After quite a bit of discussion, Mary Steele made the motion to go with the variable calendar and Brittany Lynch seconded and the motion passed unanimously.
“It would be really hard for me to be sitting in that seat and go against what 90-percent of the parents say they want,” Thompson told the board. “This board has always been in favor of doing what the parents feel is best for their kids.”
Lynch added that the board could decide to switch the calendar back next year if it causes any unforseen problems.
The board also approved the 2021-22 Calandar Amendment. The final day of school for students will be May 12 with closing day for teachers on May 13. Teachers will have four G days the following week with graduation set for Sunday, May 22 at 2 p.m. Pineville has 40 seniors this year.
In other business, the board approved a resolution regarding HB 678 that allows them to enter into a new facility planning model.
“HB 678 was passed that allows facility planning to me more streamlined,” Thompson explained. “Everything is not held up by KDE approval as much so you can act more locally and more efficiently to meet the needs of your district.”
The board approved appointing board member Chris Arnett to the Local Planning Committee. He joins Thompson, parents Shawn Fugate and Shawn Turner, teacher Luke Gilly, administrator Catrina McDermott, district facility director Jeremy Hicks, central office staff Paula Goodin, community leader John Combs and local zoning official James Miracle.
PHS principal Catrina McDermott also spoke to the board about upcoming testing.
“Testing for KSA — it is no longer called KPREP, it is the Kentucky Summative Assessment — is going to start next Thursday, April 28,” she said. “Our preliminary date looks good. Everybody that I’ve talked to is expecting a dip. We have grade levels where I don’t think we’re going to have a dip, I actually think our scores are going to be going up.”
She said that data comes from multiple practice assessments and the scores look very good. McDermott also said there were a couple of grade levels she was concerned about, “but we’re still working on those.”
She also updated the board on the high school’s postsecondary readiness, formerly know as transition readiness.
“We started the year out at around 25 percent. We’re now at 50 percent of our kids that are considered postsecondary ready,” McDermott said. “We have 12 kids on a hot list, which means they only need Math or English. If all 12 of those kids hit then we’ll be at 80 percent. Mr. Adams and Mrs. Yates are working really hard to get us there and we’ve made some really good gains there.”
The board also approved the FY 22 audit propsal from Cloyd & Associates, entered into an agreement with BSN Sports, and approved facility use requests for the Kentucky Mountain Laurel Festival.
