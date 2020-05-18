Laurel Sheriff's Deputy Justin Taylor along with Sgt. John Inman arrested two individuals off Flatwoods Road, approximately 12 miles South of London early Saturday morning May 16, 2020 at approximately 3:55 AM. Deputies were dispatched to a complaint of two possibly intoxicated individuals there. Upon arrival at the scene deputies located a female and male subject and found the two individuals in possession of a large quantity of suspected crystal methamphetamine, hypodermic needles, Suboxone, hydrocodone, scales, and clear distribution bags. Both individuals were determined to be under the influence and are identified as:
- Ashley H. Taylor age 34 of South Pine St., Pineville, KY charged with trafficking in a controlled substance – first-degree – first offense – methamphetamine; possession of a controlled substance – first-degree – first offense; possession of a controlled substance – first-degree – second offense; possession of drug paraphernalia; prescription controlled substances not in proper container – first offense; public intoxication – controlled substances; possession of marijuana.
- Brandon Powell age 34 of Dean Hundley Rd., East Bernstadt charged with trafficking in a controlled substance – first-degree – first offense – methamphetamine; possession of drug paraphernalia; public intoxication – controlled substances.
These two individuals were lodged in the Laurel County correctional center. Photos of accused attached are courtesy of the Laurel County correctional center. Photo of contraband seized attached to this report. Laurel County Sheriff John Root stated that” the war on drugs” continues in Laurel County.
