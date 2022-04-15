The 14th annual Fish Fest will be Saturday, April 23, in the Middlesboro City Parking Lot.
Children 15 and under can fish for rainbow trout released into the canal for free from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday. Adults may accompany the youth anglers but may not fish.
“We usually have 300 to 500 children to come out and fish,” said Bell County Attorney Neil Ward, who started the event 14 years ago. “It’s usually just a great day for the kids and they have a lot of fun and catch a lot of fish.”
The event is sponsored by the U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service, Kentucky Department of Fish & Wildlife, Bell County Child Support, the Bell County Fiscal Court, the City of Middlesboro, A-1 Porta John, Berkley-Shakespeare and Tri-State Veterans.
“They’ll be free rods and rrls and tackle handed out to the children and at lunchtime the Tri-State Veterans will serve hot dogs and hamburgers,” Ward said. “Fish and Wildlife puts on a lot of fishing events and they say this is the only one where we actuall bring the fish to the kids.”
