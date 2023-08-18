In Egypt, deep down in the royal burial chamber of Ramases II, the archeologists examined the images and carvings on the walls. The big picture showed Pharoah lying in a regal boat filled with enough food to last him on his journey through eternity. In a basket of local fruits and vegetables, one plant looked familiar. The team member from Louisiana said, “It’s okra. I’d know it anywhere.”
The leader said, “I don’t doubt you, but I want a second opinion. Take some pictures with your tablet, and we’ll give the botanists at the University a look at it.”
It was okra, and important enough or common enough over 4000 years ago to be included in the ruler’s eternal food supply. I grow okra in my garden and had it for supper tonight. Dinosaurs did not make it, but okra did. An ancient, pre-historic plant is alive and well in Kentucky. Real okra lovers know that God took some of Heaven’s okra supply and had Adam and Eve plant it in the Garden. I don’t know about that, but its first recorded sighting as a living plant came from a merchant traveler in Egypt in 1216. The plant does well in Africa and India where it is a perennial. It came to America 1658 on the African slave ships. Twenty years later it was common in most of Virginia. Thomas Jefferson raised it on his place.
It took another hundred years to spread. By 1748 it was grown as far north as Philadelphia. Within another fifty years, by 1800, it was common all through the South. But as fastidious and rational people ask, “How can you eat the slimy stuff?” It’s simple. In Louisiana you make gumbo. The word “gumbo” itself came into use around 1800 in Creole. It comes from the languages of two Central African peoples. Basically, if you put okra in any soup or stew, you have gumbo. Most gumbos need tomatoes to cut the mucilaginousness (I always wanted to use that word), or the goo? slime? of the plant. It is common to dip okra in batter and deep fry it. I cut it up and stir-fry. True okra lovers say they like it raw and cook the young leaves like greens.
Most okra that is grown commercially comes from Florida to our grocery stores. For home gardens we have many choices of varieties: the standard is Clemson Spineless, and then red, violet, white Cowhorn, petite deep green and lime green. The latest variety is Star of David. It grows big, fat, and tender. When cut open, it looks like a five-pointed star.
To most of us, okra is a standard garden plant like corn and tomatoes. It is fun to grow and good to eat. In other parts of the world, it is like coal. Production is measured in tons. The world’s leading producer, India, harvested 6 million tons in 2022. Good production on an okra farm is sixteen tons an acre. I hope it sells well and the poor farmer doesn’t get deeper in debt.
