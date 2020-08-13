Pineville’s City Council approved the first reading of an amended restaurant tax ordinance on Monday.
Mayor Scott Madon explained that when the ordinance was originally passed in the 1990s, the wording said businesses could keep the first $1,000 for collections and pay the city the rest.
“We checked around with other cities and KOC and nobody does that,” he said. “We’ve got the only ordinance that pays people to collect that.
“It’s like any tax, you’re responsible for collecting it. They don’t pay you to collect sales tax or employment taxes. So we’re taking that out and it’s a pretty big chunk of money that could come back to us over a period of time.”
The restaurant tax is a flat 3% across the board that rate was not changed in the amendment.
A resolution authorizing the mayor to apply for money from the coronavirus relief fund was also approved.
“That’s part of the COVID package the federal government passed and we’re eligible to receive up to $128,000,” Madon said.
The city can use those funds for wages and to be reimbursed for any expenses incurred in dealing with the virus such as PPE for the police and fire departments and other city employees and the purchase of laptops that allowed some employees to work from home.
“Anything that disrupted normal business that we had to pay extra for due to COVID-19 we can claim on the application.”
Also discussed on Monday was the city’s garbage collection contract, which is up next month.
“He’s saying he can hold our residential rate for two or three years, but after that he’s going to have to have a CTI increase that’s based on the industry and that would mean a 30 or 40 cent raise on the garbage rate,” Madon said. “I don’t really want to do that, I want to know exactly what our rate will be for five years if I give him a five-year contract.
“What really concerns me is that he wants to double our commercial rates. So we’re going to advertise for bids and see what we can negotiate.”
The council also passed the first reading of the 2020 Pineville Code of Ordinances supplement ordinance.
“Every year we take a few of our old ordinances and we send them to a company to be condensed and brought up to current state law. We have some that were passed back in the 50s and 60s and some of the wording probably doesn’t meet the current law,” Madon explained. “Once they are codified this is the process we go through to get them on the books.”
